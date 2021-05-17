Schwarber went 2-for4 with two singles, an RBI and a stolen base in Washington's 3-0 victory against Arizona on Sunday.

Schwarber singled stole second, his first steal of the year, in the seventh and knocked an RBI single in the eighth to extend Washington's lead to three. After slumping through much of the season's first two months, Schwarber has three multi-hit games in his last four starts.