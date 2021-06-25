Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Schwarber homered in each of the first two innings off Cody Poteet, totaling four RBI in the game. The 28-year-old is on an impressive power streak with eight bombs in his last five games. His 21 home runs are just one shy of Fernando Tatis for the most in the National League. Since becoming the everyday leadoff hitter, Schwarber is slashing .359/.409/1.051 in 10 games. He is batting .245 on the season with a .874 OPS and 49 RBI.