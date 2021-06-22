Schwarber (knee) will lead off and play left field Tuesday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Schwarber left Sunday's game against the Mets with a knee issue, but it was evidently a minor one. The Nationals will be thrilled to see him in the lineup, as he's hit an incredible five homers over his last two games.
