Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Victor Robles will pick up the start in center field in the series finale after Thomas occupied the position in the first two games of the series while going 2-for-7 with a run scored. While Thomas appears to have the edge over Robles on the everyday role, the former is still expected to sit a couple times per week while he continues to languish at the plate. Thomas is off to a 4-for-30 start to July.