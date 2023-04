Thomas went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

The 27-year-old outfielder brought in two runs in the second inning with a two-bagger off Josh Fleming, then added another RBI in the fourth on a single. Thomas is off to a flying start to the season, batting .381 (8-for-21) through five games, but those hits have only produced four RBI and one run as the Nationals' offense as a whole remains less than fearsome.