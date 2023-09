Thomas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in an 8-5 loss to Atlanta in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Thomas earned his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 3 with this performance. Over the 15 prior games, he'd gone a paltry 8-for-62 (.129), albeit with six extra-base hits. The outfielder is up to 27 homers, 85 RBI, 98 runs scored and 20 steals while slashing .270/.319/.472 through 151 contests this season.