Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo said Wednesday in an interview on 106.7 The Fan that he anticipates Thomas (knee) going on the injured list, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

There's no word yet on the results of the MRI on Thomas' left knee, but it sounds like he's bound for the IL even if the club gets good news. Thomas was injured during Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers while stealing second base in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old has started every game in right field for the Nationals this season. Joey Gallo has seen his playing time slip a bit recently but might get some run in right with Thomas out. Trey Lipscomb is expected to take Thomas' spot on the roster.