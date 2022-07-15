site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Lane Thomas: Out of lineup Friday
Thomas isn't starting Friday's game against Atlanta.
Thomas started in the last three games and went 4-for-11 with a double, a run, a walk and a strikeout. Victor Robles will take over in center field and bat ninth Friday.
