Thomas is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Thomas started the past 30 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .298/.356/.524 slash line with six home runs, 14 RBI, 18 runs and three stolen bases during that stretch. Victor Robles will take over in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's series finale.