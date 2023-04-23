Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Thomas started Washington's first 20 games of the season but will step out of the lineup for the first time Sunday. He's hitting .278 with eight RBI and 10 runs scored but has just four extra-base hits in 85 plate appearances. Stone Garrett will enter the lineup in left field, pushing Alex Call to right.