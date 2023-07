Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

He'll hit the bench for the first time since April 29, paving the way for Ildemaro Vargas to pick up a start in the corner outfield. Thomas has been an overlooked fantasy standout for a 44-61 Nationals squad this season, as the 28-year-old has hit .286 with 16 home runs, 69 runs, 55 RBI and 12 stolen bases across 450 plate appearances.