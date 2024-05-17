Thomas (knee) could start his rehab assignment next week, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Thomas has been making progress since suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain on April 23 and could return to game action as early as next week. Assuming all goes well during his rehab assignment, Thomas could return before the end of May.
