Thomas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas still appears to have a line on a near-everyday role in the Washington outfield, though his job security may be slipping now that he's on the bench for the second time in three games. Victor Robles will pick up a start in center field in place of Thomas, who has gone 3-for-24 with two walks against six strikeouts over his last seven games to drop his season average from .247 to .232.