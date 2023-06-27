Thomas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total RBI in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

Thomas started the Nationals off on a positive foot with his leadoff homer against Luis Castillo, and he added a ninth-inning RBI double to cap the scoring. The veteran outfielder has gone deep three times in his past five games to push his season total to 14 long balls, just three shy of his career-high mark. Thomas has emerged as a valuable fantasy asset with a breakthrough campaign during which he is slashing .297/.345/.515, complementing the 14 homers with 41 RBI, 53 runs and seven steals in nine attempts.