Thomas went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Thursday's win against the Mets.

Thomas had his fifth game of the season with multiple stolen bases, which is the second most in MLB behind Elly De La Cruz (8). Thomas already has 19 steals in 58 games this season, one away from his career high he set last season in 156 games. Thomas continues his solid production since returning from injury in late May, and he has hit .268/.327/.504 with 6 homers and 25 RBI over his last 36 games.