Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

The Nationals elected not to trade the breakout star at Tuesday's deadline, and Thomas has rewarded them by banging out five hits in the last two games -- including two homers plus Saturday's double -- with five runs and five RBI. On the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .288/.332/.482 with 18 home runs, 14 steals, 62 RBI and 75 runs in 110 games.