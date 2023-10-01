Thomas went 4-for-6 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-9 win over Atlanta.

Thomas had been going through a brutal 10-for-81 stretch at the plate coming into Sunday but capped off his breakout season in epic fashion with his first four-hit game of the year. He somehow managed to not drive in a run but did score twice, which brought him up to 101 runs this season. He became just the 10th player in franchise history to reach triple digits. Thomas has certainly found himself a home in D.C. and finishes 2023 slashing an impressive .268/.315/.468 with 28 homers, 86 RBI and 20 steals.