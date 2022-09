Thomas went 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 8-5 loss to Philadelphia.

Thomas has been spectacular in his last eight games, slashing .429/.500/.629 in 40 plate appearances with five multi-hit games. The outfielder has been significantly better away from Washington this season with a .871 OPS over 250 plate appearances compared to a .563 OPS over 208 plate appearances at home.