Sims will throw a live batting practice session Sunday, his first one since signing with the Nationals on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran right-hander is a little behind the Nats' other relief arms after signing late, but his availability for Opening Day isn't in jeopardy. Sims is coming off a bumpy 2024 split between Boston and Cincinnati, but he posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 72:39 K:BB over 61 innings for the Reds in 2023, and he figures to be in the high-leverage mix for a Washington squad with a very unsettled bullpen picture.