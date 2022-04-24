Fox was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants after vomiting on the field during the first inning, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Fox received the start at third base but never received an at-bat Sunday, as he was ill on the field during the top of the first inning. Josh Bell (hamstring) is likely limited to pinch-hitting duties, so the Nationals are effectively down two bench players Sunday. Maikel Franco has shifted back to third base with Riley Adams now working at first.