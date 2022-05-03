Fox was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Fox made the Nationals' Opening Day roster but didn't see regular playing time. He struggled at the plate in his occasional opportunities, going 2-for-25 with nine strikeouts. Dee Strange-Gordon returned from an illness to take his place on the roster.
