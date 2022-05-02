Fox went 2-for-5 with a run, RBI and stolen base in an 11-5 win against the Giants on Sunday.

Fox knocked an RBI single and stole second as part of a five-run first inning and tacked on a single and run in the sixth for the first two hits of his young career. The 24-year-old will look to build on the momentum after starting out 0-for-20 with just one walk.