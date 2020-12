Avilan signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Avilan hurled 8.1 innings in 10 appearances out of New York's bullpen a season ago, posting 4.32 ERA and 1.68 WHIP with nine punchouts. He'll have a chance to earn a spot on the big-league squad after receiving an invite to spring training.