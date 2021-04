Avilan (0-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two across one inning.

The ex-Dodger was called upon to maintain a 0-0 score in the bottom of the sixth inning and managed to strikeout the first two batters before serving up a long home run to Justin Turner. It was the first hit and run of the season allowed by Avilan across two outings. The southpaw currently owns a career-best 13.5 K/9 and has yet to walk a batter this season.