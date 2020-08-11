Garcia is on the taxi squad for the Nationals' current 10-day road trip, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

While he's unlikely to get called up to the active roster, this does put Garcia one step closer to his big-league debut. The 20-year-old shortstop is the team's No. 2 fantasy prospect but has yet to see game action above Double-A, posting a .257/.280/.337 slash line over 129 games last year as a teenager with Harrisburg.