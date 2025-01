Garcia and the Nationals agreed to a one-year contract worth $4.5 million to avoid arbitration Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Garcia enjoyed a breakout 2024 season, posting a career-best .162 ISO and 111 wRC+ across 528 plate appearances. He should play a key role in the middle of the Nationals lineup again in 2025 and will see a pay raise of roughly $2.6 million as compared to last season.