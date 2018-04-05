Garcia will begin the season with Low-A Hagerstown, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

The Nats' No. 5 fantasy prospect put together a strong performance last season as a 17-year-old in Rookie ball, slashing .302/.330/.387 with 11 steals in 13 attempts. Garcia will be paired with Yasel Antuna at Hagerstown, and the duo will likely stick together through the lower levels of the minors as the club's double-play combo of the future.