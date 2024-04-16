Garcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run against the Dodgers in Monday's 6-4 win.

Garcia produced the biggest hit of the contest for Washington, slamming a three-run homer in the fifth inning to extend the team's lead to four runs. The long ball was his first of the campaign, but he's also tied for third in the league with seven doubles. Garcia has looked good so far this season, slashing .318/.333/.545 with eight RBI, four runs and a stolen base through 45 plate appearances.