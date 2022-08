Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the A's.

The 22-year-old has hit safely in three straight games since coming off the injured list, but Tuesday's long ball was his first since Aug. 2 and only his fifth of the year. Garcia's 4:51 BB:K through 63 big-league games this season remains an eyesore, and he's only 2-for-6 on stolen-base attempts, but he's at least been fairly productive at the plate with a .288/.298/.421 slash line and 27 RBI.