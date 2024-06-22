Garcia went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The Nationals erupted for 11 runs at Coors Field, and Garcia did his part by taking Dakota Hudson deep in the third inning. The second baseman snapped a 21-game homer drought with the performance, and on the season he's slashing .266/.299/.395 with six long balls, 21 runs, 31 RBI and a career-high 10 steals in 64 contests.