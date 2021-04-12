The Nationals optioned Garcia to their taxi squad Monday.
Garcia will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster with Josh Harrison set to return from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Cardinals. After joining the Nationals for Opening Day while 11 players were on the shelf due to COVID-19-related concerns, Garcia appeared in six games and went 1-for-7 at the dish. He'll likely head to the Nats' alternate site in Fredericksburg once the team's series in St. Louis concludes Wednesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Not starting in season opener•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Joining Opening Day roster•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Not getting reps at third base•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Sitting Game 2•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: On bench for second game•