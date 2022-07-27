Garcia went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a triple in an 8-3 win against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Garcia tripled in the fourth inning, singled in the sixth and connected on a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth for his fifth three-hit game of the season. The long ball snapped an 0-for-11 skid over the 22-year-old's last three games in addition to a 31-contest home run drought. Garcia is slashing .287/.295/.421 with three home runs, 15 runs and 17 RBI in 46 games.