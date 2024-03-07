Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The second baseman took Jesus Luzardo deep in the third inning, the first of three Nats homers off the southpaw and Garcia's first long ball of the spring. The 23-year-old has had a sluggish start to camp, going 2-for-17 with five strikeouts against zero walks, but the team doesn't have an obvious alternative for him at the keystone and seems willing to give him at least one more chance to establish himself as CJ Abrams' long-term double-play partner.