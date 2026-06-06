Nationals' Luis Garcia: Clubs pair of homers

Garcia went 2-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI in Friday's 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Garcia led the offense Friday, starting the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning. He added a grand slam in the sixth for his second multi-homer game of the year. Considering he has just seven long balls this season, Friday's effort was unexpected. The infielder is batting .263 with a .745 OPS, 37 RBI, 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, three triples and two stolen bases over 58 contests. Garcia has done pretty well of late, going 12-for-40 (.300) with four homers and 15 RBI over his last 11 games.