Garcia's contract was selected by the Nationals on Friday, and he'll start in the team's originally scheduled game against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia was on the taxi squad for the team's current road trip, and he'll join the active roster after Starlin Castro was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken right wrist. The 20-year-old will make his major-league debut against the Orioles and could carve out playing time at second base while Castro is sidelined.