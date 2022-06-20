Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

The 22-year-old shortstop continues to rake in his return to the majors. Garcia has produced multi-hit performances in six of the last 11 games, slashing .400/.413/.533 over that stretch with three doubles, a homer, four RBI and six runs. The only blemish on his resume is his 0-for-2 mark on stolen base attempts, but he doesn't project to be a speed threat -- Garcia's ability to make consistent hard contact will drive his fantasy value, and he boasts a 45.0 percent hard-hit rate this season with the Nationals.