Nationals manager Davey Martinez told reporters after Friday's win over the Rockies that Garcia is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia left in the sixth inning of the victory over Colorado after grabbing his hamstring. Zuckerman notes the infielder was walking around the clubhouse, so while it's possible he could sit out a game or two as a precaution it does appear he's avoided a serious injury.