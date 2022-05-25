Garcia sustained a wrist injury Tuesday while playing for Triple-A Rochester, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
He exited the game after colliding with the opposing first baseman and is out of Wednesday's lineup. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but it seemed a call-up for Garcia was imminent, as he was hitting .331/.387/.576 with eight home runs in 37 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Fast start at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Unlikely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Returns to lineup•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Dealing with stomach flu•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Scratched from lineup•