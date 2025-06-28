Garcia went 3-for-6 with two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 15-9 win over the Angels.

Garcia has put together a strong June, batting .317 (26-for-82) with 13 RBI and eight extra-base hits over 22 games this month. The second baseman was one of three Nationals to post a trio of hits in the team's 19-hit attack Friday. Garcia is up to a .273/.314/.424 slash line with seven home runs, 38 RBI, 37 runs scored, 19 doubles and seven stolen bases over 73 contests. He is holding down a strong-side platoon role at the keystone, with Amed Rosario encroaching on his playing time as a platoon partner after Garcia began the season drawing at least some starts versus southpaws.