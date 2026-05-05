Garcia has been diagnosed with a minor sprain of his right hand/wrist, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Garcia suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Brewers, forcing his removal. The infielder said Tuesday that he's day-to-day and will not go on the injured list, but he's not in Tuesday's lineup versus the Twins and seems likely to miss additional games. Curtis Mead will receive an uptick in playing time at first base for the Nationals for as long as Garcia is shelved.