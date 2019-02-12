Garcia was invited to the Nationals' major-league camp Tuesday.

Garcia has no real shot at making the Opening Day roster, as he's still just 18 years old and hasn't played above High-A, but that won't stop the Nationals from getting a look at the exciting youngster, who posted a combined .298/.336/.406 slash line with seven homers and 12 stolen bases in 127 games between Low-A Hagerstown and High-A Potomac in 2018. Garcia will likely open the 2019 campaign back with Potomac or with Double-A Harrisburg.

