Nationals' Luis Garcia: Earns invite to big-league camp
Garcia was invited to the Nationals' major-league camp Tuesday.
Garcia has no real shot at making the Opening Day roster, as he's still just 18 years old and hasn't played above High-A, but that won't stop the Nationals from getting a look at the exciting youngster, who posted a combined .298/.336/.406 slash line with seven homers and 12 stolen bases in 127 games between Low-A Hagerstown and High-A Potomac in 2018. Garcia will likely open the 2019 campaign back with Potomac or with Double-A Harrisburg.
