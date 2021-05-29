Garcia exited Saturday's game against the Brewers in the top of the third inning with an apparent right leg injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia was warming up ahead of the top of the third inning but went to the ground and called for a trainer. The team's medical staff appeared to be examining his right hamstring area, but the exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet clear.
