Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored for Double-A Harrisburg on Friday.

The Nats' No. 2 fantasy prospect won't turn 20 until next May, a vitally important context to consider before dismissing him as a flop for his .590 OPS on the year. Garcia's found his form at the plate in June, though, slashing .330/.358/.398 through 24 games on the month, and while he still isn't supplying a lot of power or speed, his athletic profile suggests he'll provide both once he matures. Trea Turner is entrenched at shortstop and Carter Kieboom is next in line at second base, so the club can afford to be patient with Garcia.

