Garcia went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base for Low-A Hagerstown in Sunday's win over West Virginia.

The 18-year-old continues to put together some very impressive numbers, hitting .364 (32-for-88) over his last 23 games with 12 multi-hit performances, but the most exciting development for Garcia might be the emergence of some power to go along with his speed and contact skills -- five of his last 12 hits have been doubles, and he has a .159 ISO over that 23-game stretch, well above last season's .085 mark in rookie ball. The shortstop continues to rise up the prospect rankings, and he could be knocking on the door of a spot in the top 50 by season's end.