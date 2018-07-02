Nationals' Luis Garcia: Four hits Sunday at Low-A
Garcia went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base for Low-A Hagerstown in Sunday's win over West Virginia.
The 18-year-old continues to put together some very impressive numbers, hitting .364 (32-for-88) over his last 23 games with 12 multi-hit performances, but the most exciting development for Garcia might be the emergence of some power to go along with his speed and contact skills -- five of his last 12 hits have been doubles, and he has a .159 ISO over that 23-game stretch, well above last season's .085 mark in rookie ball. The shortstop continues to rise up the prospect rankings, and he could be knocking on the door of a spot in the top 50 by season's end.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bryant falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...