Garcia isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta.
Garcia went 5-for-18 with a run, an RBI and four strikeouts over the last four games and will take a seat Saturday. Alcides Escobar is starting at shortstop and batting eighth.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Ready to play Friday•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Dealing with stomach issue•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Nabs first steal of 2022•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Heads to bench•
-
Nationals' Luis Garcia: Crosses plate three times Sunday•