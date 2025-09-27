Garcia went 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBI in Friday's 10-9 loss to the White Sox.

Garcia did his best to spark a comeback from an early seven-run deficit, slugging three home runs for the first time in his career. The effort was especially encouraging for the 25-year-old, who had gone just 3-for-32 since his last multi-hit game Sept. 10. On the season, he's slashing .255/.291/.417 with 16 homers, 66 RBI, 66 runs scored and 13 steals across 519 plate appearances.