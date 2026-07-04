Nationals' Luis Garcia: Goes yard twice in Friday's win

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 9-5 win over the Pirates.

The Nationals launched five homers in total on the night, with Garcia and Daylen Lile each going yard twice. Garcia's pair of blasts came in the first inning off Mitch Keller and the seventh off Isaac Mattson, and the 26-year-old infielder has slugged a stunning nine home runs in last last 13 games, a surge that has seen him produce a .415/.478/1.148 slash line with 12 runs and 17 RBI. Garcia's 18 homers on the season in just 82 games have already tied his career high, and his 62 RBI ties him for third in the majors, behind only the Athletics' Nick Kurtz (66) and the Cardinals' Jordan Walker (63).