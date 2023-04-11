Nationals manager Davey Martinez told reporters that Garcia (hamstring) is available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Angels with a good chance to return to the starting lineup Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Garcia has been out since leaving Friday's game with tightness in his hamstring. Even if the infielder doesn't get into the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, it sounds like he'll be ready to roll for the Nationals by the end of the week and avoid a trip to the injured list.