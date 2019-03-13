The Nationals reassigned Garcia to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Despite being one of the younger players in any big-league camp during spring training, Garcia looked advanced beyond his age. The 18-year-old went 6-for-19 with seven runs and two RBI, with his 3-for-3 effort over the weekend against the Astros standing out as his most eye-opening performance. The young shortstop only saw a half season of action at High-A Potomac in 2018, but his success in the Carolina League coupled with his stellar spring could prompt the Nationals to assign him to Double-A Harrisburg to begin the upcoming campaign.

