Garcia (groin) will be placed on the injured list Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Garcia has dealt with knee and groin issues recently, and he was held out of the lineup over the last two games. He'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half, while CJ Abrams will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take Garcia's place on the active roster.
